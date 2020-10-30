ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Greater Valley YMCA says it will open its warming station in Allentown Sunday, Nov. 1.
The warming station will operate from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily. The station is open to single men and women, with designated sleeping areas for both, according to the YMCA's website.
The station will offer supper meals to guests Monday through Thursday.
The YMCA says the station's operations have been moved to the Y's small gym to promote social distancing. Beds will be placed six feet apart, with the Y maintaining an overflow plan for nights when need is higher than beds available beginning in December.