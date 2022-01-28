ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A water main break that occurred in Allentown Friday morning has been repaired, Lehigh County officials said.
Officials said the water main located in the 200 block of North 27th Street has been fixed and service has been restored to impacted customers at 12:45 p.m.
Reports say it was 8-inch cast iron pipe from 1951 that broke. Officials also warn that the road is closed between Chew St. and Parkway Boulevard.
The road sustained some damage and is currently being restored, officials said.
Only 13 customers reported they experienced water issues, according to officials.
For an extensive and interactive map on the impacted area, click the link to go to the LCA Water Service website.