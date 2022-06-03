ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Wawa in Lehigh County was buzzing Friday morning over reaching a major milestone.
The convenience store chain opened its 100th electric-vehicle charging station Friday at the Wawa on Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township.
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and even a parade of electric vehicles.
Ninety-two of Wawa's charging stations are Tesla Supercharger sites, including the one in Allentown.
The company expects to hit 2 million EV charges at its stores this year.
"We realize the transition is going from fossil fuels to electric vehicles and we certainly want to be a part of it. We're a leader in the retail-convenience industry for hosting EV-charging. It's something our customers want and we want to be there for our customers," said Bill O'Donnell, Senior Director of Fuel at Wawa.
Wawa opened its first electric-vehicle charging station back in 2017.