ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Wawa in Lehigh County was buzzing Friday morning over reaching a major milestone.

The convenience store chain opened its 100th electric-vehicle charging station Friday at the Wawa on Schantz Road in Upper Macungie Township.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and even a parade of electric vehicles.

Ninety-two of Wawa's charging stations are Tesla Supercharger sites, including the one in Allentown.

The company expects to hit 2 million EV charges at its stores this year.

"We realize the transition is going from fossil fuels to electric vehicles and we certainly want to be a part of it. We're a leader in the retail-convenience industry for hosting EV-charging. It's something our customers want and we want to be there for our customers," said Bill O'Donnell, Senior Director of Fuel at Wawa.

Wawa opened its first electric-vehicle charging station back in 2017.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you