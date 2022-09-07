ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nastassia Pratt was headed home to Allentown from the King of Prussia mall around 9:20 p.m. Friday. She was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Merion Township when she says she almost lost her life.

"I just kind of remember letting out a breath and relaxing because this is the moment I'm going to die and I don't want to be afraid," Pratt said.

She says an 18-wheeler merged into her lane straight into her Genesis Coupe.

"I could see the truck and all of a sudden, I just felt that impact, it just slammed," Pratt said.

She lost control of her car.

"After the initial impact, I ended up smashing headfirst into the cement barricade," Pratt said.

The truck never stopped. Pratt says she crawled out of her car as it was filling with smoke. She wasn't able to locate her cell phone, and was in shock, desperate for help. She says it took awhile before anyone stopped.

"This is just so heartbreaking to watch how many people did go past me," Pratt said.

She says eventually two people did stop. Police and EMT's arrived, as did her boyfriend, who was traveling several minutes behind her. She says it's a miracle that her injuries are not severe.

"Thankfully, no brain injuries like broken legs or whatever. I'm just extremely sore and hard to move right now," Pratt said.

Pratt will need follow-up care.

Her car, which she had just paid off, is totaled.

State Police are investigating what happened. Pratt is hoping anyone who witnessed it can reach out to them in hopes of identifying who hit her.