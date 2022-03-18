ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman believes she may be the victim of unemployment fraud.
She received 10 letters in her mailbox Tuesday, all from the Pennsylvania Unemployment Office, addressed to 10 different people. Now she's wondering what to do about it.
"Ten people out there don't know their information is being used to acquire unemployment," said the woman, who did not want to be identified.
According to the Pennsylvania Labor Department website, she's right to be concerned. It says "Signs of fraud include... receiving unrequested unemployment paperwork."
"This is our home for 18 years. None of those people have ever lived here," said the woman.
So the woman called Allentown Police, who referred her to the Department of Labor. She called their fraud hotline, but was on hold so long she hung up.
"How many fraud cases do you possibly have going on that I'm on hold for 45 minutes waiting to speak to somebody?" said the woman.
We called that hotline as well, and we waited on hold for twice as long, an hour and a half, before we hung up. The woman said she turned to Facebook to see if anyone else was dealing with this, and found out she's not alone.
One comment on her post read "I just got one from a person not even with Hispanic last name since I had been the home owner for 24 years."
Another read "I got one the other day in someone else’s name but my address, I have lived here for 44 years!"
"There were a bunch of people that were receiving the same letters. Some of them had thrown them away, some of them I guess were returning to sender," said the woman, and that's her plan as well.
"I wrote in all capitals, 'fraud, person does not live at this address, return to sender,'" said the woman.
Since she said she doesn't have time to wait on the fraud phone line, she plans to drop all of those letters in a post office box, because she doesn't want to put them in her own mailbox.
"I'm not going to stick it in my mailbox, because I feel like somebody's watching my mailbox," said the woman.
And she said she hopes that's the end of it.
The Pennsylvania Unemployment Office also offers the option to report fraud online.