ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown woman is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing someone during an argument last weekend.
Allentown police were initially dispatched to the 400 block of West Gordon Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing victim. Police arrived to find paramedics treating the victim for a stab wound to the left arm. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The victim told authorities that Alundra Boswell stabbed her inside Boswell’s apartment in the 700 block of West Turner Street, according to the criminal complaint. The victim reported that she and Boswell had gotten into an argument during which Boswell left the room.
When she returned, Boswell was carrying a kitchen knife and allegedly stabbed the woman in the arm. Court records do not indicate what the two were arguing about before the alleged stabbing.
Police charged Boswell with single counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 26-year-old hours after her arrest, setting bail at $50,000. She failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 2.