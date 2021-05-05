ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman is facing charges for allegedly taping a call she had with the warden of the Northampton County Jail and sharing it with her inmate boyfriend.
The Northampton County district attorney's office says 35-year-old Karen Lu has been charged with intercepting communications and related offenses.
Investigators say Lu called the jail's warden on January 26 to talk about restrictions placed on her inmate boyfriend, and secretly recorded their conversation with her cell phone.
They say she then played back part of the discussion to her boyfriend and another inmate.
Lu was released on bail and is due in court again on May 18.