Generic telephone - cell phone

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman is facing charges for allegedly taping a call she had with the warden of the Northampton County Jail and sharing it with her inmate boyfriend.

The Northampton County district attorney's office says 35-year-old Karen Lu has been charged with intercepting communications and related offenses.

Investigators say Lu called the jail's warden on January 26 to talk about restrictions placed on her inmate boyfriend, and secretly recorded their conversation with her cell phone.

They say she then played back part of the discussion to her boyfriend and another inmate.

Lu was released on bail and is due in court again on May 18.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.