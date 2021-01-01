Car crash generic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities report that an Allentown woman died in an early-morning crash on New Year's Day.

Kisha Cora was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The 22-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle that struck several other vehicles on Park Road and South Eighth Street in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

The wreck occurred about 2:45 a.m. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.