ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities report that an Allentown woman died in an early-morning crash on New Year's Day.
Kisha Cora was pronounced dead just before 4 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The 22-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle that struck several other vehicles on Park Road and South Eighth Street in Allentown, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
The wreck occurred about 2:45 a.m. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured in the crash.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of death.