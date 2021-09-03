ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman who used a girl with intellectual disabilities to produce child porn could spend decades behind bars.
48-year-old Zoraida Flores has been sentenced to 21 to 53 years in prison following a negotiated guilty plea.
Flores was arrested last year after authorities received a tip that Flores might be sharing child porn on Facebook.
They later searched Flores' phone and apartment, and found numerous images of child pornography.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Flores carried out acts of "horrific sexual abuse and exploitation."