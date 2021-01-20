ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman who survived being attacked by serial killer Harvey Robinson has died.
Denise Cali passed away last week at age 65.
Her obituary says the Dieruff High School and Muhleberg College graduate died suddenly at her home, but doesn't mention a cause. Cali was co-owner of J &J Luxury Transportation in Allentown and two other businesses.
In 1993 she was brutally raped and left for dead by Robinson. Robinson returned to her Allentown home seven times before he was caught. The attack happened in a time period when Robinson murdered three other women.
He's currently serving three life sentences for those murders.