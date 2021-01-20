ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown woman who survived being attacked by serial killer Harvey Robinson has died.

Denise Cali passed away last week at age 65.

Her obituary says the Dieruff High School and Muhleberg College graduate died suddenly at her home, but doesn't mention a cause. Cali was co-owner of J &J Luxury Transportation in Allentown and two other businesses.

In 1993 she was brutally raped and left for dead by Robinson. Robinson returned to her Allentown home seven times before he was caught. The attack happened in a time period when Robinson murdered three other women.

He's currently serving three life sentences for those murders.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.