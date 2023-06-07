ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The YMCA in Allentown is closed Wednesday after a fire on the roof of the gymnasium.

Members noticed the fire around 6 p.m. Tuesday and staff quickly helped evacuate everyone in the building on South 15th Street, according to a statement from the YMCA on Wednesday.

Allentown fire officials told the Y the fire was caused by construction on the roof and it was ruled an accident.

Workers are still evaluating the damage.

The Y is closed Wednesday, and any further cancellations will be posted online, Facebook or the Y Member Universal App.

The facility is accepting donations.

No one was hurt.