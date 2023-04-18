ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved a special use application for a child care program center Monday night at City Hall.

The proposal, offered by Little Lehigh Development, would utilize a portion of a building at 314 Lehigh St. in the city's Second Ward as an Early Head Start Program Center. Little Lehigh officials said the Early Head Start program would benefit youngsters ages three through five. The center will operate between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

The Little Lehigh Development's first redevelopment phase will produce 50, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, which includes a community building and is where the Head Start program would go. The buildings will be developed and constructed by Pennrose Properties. The units are currently under construction.

"It will provide opportunities for up to 20 children," said Jacob Fisher, a developer with Pennrose. "Community Services, which is based here in Allentown, will operate the center. They'll employ between three and five teachers and staff."

In other news, zoners approved a special use application to convert a vacant electric shop to an art gallery. The plan, offered by Holy District, a Christian non-profit, is scheduled for 1115 Liberty St.

Erica Henry, who represented Holy District at Monday night's meeting, said the site would be utilized for "community-building activities in order to strengthen the social fabric....with the goal of doing socially-engaged art."

"We'd love to plant a flower garden in the beautiful green space," Henry told the board. "And convert the first floor into a neighborhood art gallery."

In other news, the board approved a special use application for a personal home care facility.

The proposal, offered by Rofalko LLC on behalf of Mordechai Schweid, would convert a single-family home at 25-31 S. 15th St. into a 22-bed personal care home. The facility would have 11 parking spaces, which complies with the city requirement. The plan had previously been rejected due to a lack of parking, which the applicant had since rectified.

Board member Scott Unger said he "was not particularly excited" with the conversion of the property, but said there was nothing in the city's zoning which prohibited the applicant's proposal.

"The ordinance doesn't ask me how I feel about it," Unger said. "It asks me to interpret it."