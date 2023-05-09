ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved a variance and special exception request to convert a vacant manufacturing building into an apartment building Monday night at City Hall.

The plan, offered by developer Nat Hyman, slated for 366 W. Allen St., calls for a three-story building featuring 66 dwelling units. The building, which would be called Allen Flats, has three floor levels - two above ground and one below.

The Allen Flats apartment would consist of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, Hyman said. The building is proposed to have a gym, laundry room and storage space for tenants.

The approval was contingent upon the lot being designed to mitigate drainage and Hyman planting more trees than proposed.

"I don't see any adverse impacts, which is something we have to consider when granting a special exception," Chairman Robert Knauer said.

In connection with the proposed apartment building, zoners approved a special exception request to convert two vacant lots into a three-space parking lot located at 390 and 392 Pratt St.

"This is probably a building that is in worse condition than any I've ever done in Allentown," Hyman previously told the planning commission about the project. "...There are no structural issues with the building. I think it's going to be a very contemporary, sleek-looking building."