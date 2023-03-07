ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board granted a variance for a proposed mixed-use development Monday night at City Hall.

The applicant - Riverview Lofts Allentown II - plans a project at North Railroad and West Allen streets. The project consists of a seven-story building featuring 2,943 square feet of retail space, 6,898 square feet devoted to a gym and related amenities, and 66,540 square feet of apartments over five floors translating into 61 units.

A closer look at the plans shows 22 of the 61 units are delegated for one-bedroom units, 29 are two-bedrooms, and 10 are three-units. Riverview Lofts is proposing 72 total parking units. The site would feature vehicular access from Railroad and Allen streets.

Attorney Christopher McLean, representing the applicant, requested parking space relief from an ordinance requiring 77. The premise for his request centered around being "grandfathered" from current zoning requirements.

Zoner Alan Salinger questioned the argument.

"Essentially what you are doing here is redeveloping a site," Salinger told McLean. "My interpretation, and I believe in the practice, is that any previous uses have been wiped clean from the site. So, we're really starting from the beginning. If we didn't do that we could never present the ordinance standards as they stand on a vacant piece of land."

McLean said under Salinger's interpretation of the ordinance raised the question "under what scenario would the grandfathering not go away?"

"Here the structure has been removed and we have a vacant piece of ground upon which any new zoning standards or the zoning standards which apply at the time would be enforceable," Salinger responded.

On-street parking is available on West Allen Street, but there is no on-street parking on North Railroad. There are roughly three or four spaces available on West Allen Street.

Zoner Scott Unger did not agree with the applicant's legal interpretation, but found the request acceptable due to its de minimis nature and the zoning hearing board granted the parking space relief.