ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board denied a variance request to convert an office building into a community center and cyber school Monday night at City Hall.
The proposal, offered by Norka Morales for Kaad Commercial Inc., was slated for 1726-1730 Chew St.
The special exception requests involved having insufficient lot area for an elementary or secondary school. Zoning requires 20,000 square feet, while the applicant offered 6,000 square feet.
The applicant also required relief for a proposed sign measuring 49 square feet. The maximum square footage is 20 square feet.
Morales said the school would be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, and an afterschool program was proposed between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. On Saturdays, there would be instruction for recent mothers.
The applicant told the board there is adequate parking for the facility in front of the building, as parents will only utilize the spaces to drop off and then pick up their children. Further, the school is in the process of obtaining additional parking from the Allentown Fairgrounds and will seek additional spots from Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Zoners, while having no major issues with the project, said too many variables existed. Their rejection, without prejudice, means the applicant can resubmit the application. If the applicant does resubmit, zoners requested a project narrative — a drawing of the proposed facility and secured parking spots that are memorialized in writing.
Storage/warehouse facility
In other news, zoners approved an appeal of Thomas Williams Sr. for a use variance to convert a silkscreen print shop into a 10,000-square-foot storage and warehouse facility at 425-435 N. Third St.
Williams testified Monday night that the facility would house three or four tenants, such as contractors, for storage purposes. The site has 10 parking spaces, and no commerce would occur at the facility. Items would be delivered to the facility by box trucks.
Zoner Alan Salinger suggested the applicant consider buffers and street trees to improve the location's appearance.