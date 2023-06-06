ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board heard three cases Monday night, siding with two developers seeking a variance to city ordinances for their residential projects.

Hamilton Street

Tom Williams, the first developer and owner of the building at 818-822 Hamilton St., sought a reinterpretation of Section 660-49, which requires residential units to be constructed on the second floor or higher within the commercial district of Hamilton Street located between 5th and 10th Avenues.

Williams said his building was previously a multi-use building with many commercial office spaces, but a space in the rear of the first floor – known as “Unit 108” – has been renovated to include three 2-bedroom apartments. Because the units face southeast toward Maple Street and not toward Hamilton Street, Williams and his attorney argued they do not adversely affect the commercial district.

Rather than reinterpret the ordinance, the board voted unanimously to grant Williams a variance to maintain his apartments. According to board member Scott Unger, this is because Williams’ building is still “adjacent” to Hamilton Street, even if his apartments do not face any commercial areas.

Turner Street

The second developer, Manny Makhoul, purchased property at 712-736 East Turner St. last month. On the site, Makhoul proposes to build four 45-unit apartment buildings, for a total of 180 apartments on the site.

The steep slopes on the property proved the greatest obstacle to Makhoul’s proposal, which exceeded the city’s maximum disturbances of 25-35% and 35% and greater within multiple areas of the property.

Testifying in favor of the development, engineer Joe Rentko of Coplay-based Black Forest Engineering, noted the longtime difficulty of developing the site and said he had seen worse projects approved in his career.

“I would call this a rolling hill,” Rentko said of the steep slopes in question. “I’ve seen a lot of worse sites be developed.”

The board sided unanimously with Makhoul and granted relief, with board member Alan Salinger expressing relief at this plan for a site that has remained undeveloped since he began working for the city in 1983. Unger also praised Rentko’s testimony before the final vote.

“I commend the engineer for thoroughly reading the ordinance and spending the time to generate a very accurate, but fully supportable revised steep slope drawing,” Unger said.

Washington Street

Lastly, the board heard from developer Nat Hyman, who was represented by attorney Erich Schock. Hyman proposes the construction of 48 apartment units at 938-952 Washington Street, of which 36 units were approved by the zoning board in October 2020.

Schock explained that issues with the ratio of dwellings-to-parking spaces on the site led Hyman to eliminate two units from his proposal, bringing the number of proposed units to 46. (Other changes to the proposal include a one-way entrance for motorists into the complex, as opposed to the two-way entrance previously proposed by Hyman.)

Schock argued that Hyman could acquire an off-site lot to use for extra parking spaces and increase this ratio, as similar technicalities had been granted for urban apartment complexes in Bethlehem and Easton. While the board agreed with Schock’s logic, Unger explained that Lehigh County rejected this argument as an “error of law” in the past and would likely do so again.

The board granted a continuance to give Hyman and Schock more time to review legal proceedings relevant to the parking issue. The hearing for proposed development on Washington Street will continue later this summer.