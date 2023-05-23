ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board denied an appeal for the conversion of a vacant restaurant into a convenience store.

The property, located at 401-403 Eighth St., had not been in commercial use for at least the last five years, according to the applicant. The first floor of the three-story unit had been abandoned.

David Gessler, one of the two owners with the application, testified during Monday night's meeting that he and his partner purchased the property about one year ago. He described the property's condition as "not great."

"The roof was completely decayed," Gessler said. "We put a brand-new roof on the building. The residential units weren't in great condition. We turned over all the residential units, put in new flooring, new paint, new appliances and attracted new and better tenants. We completely renovated the commercial space to make it look real nice."

Gessler said there are three total residential units - two one-bedroom units at 401 N. Eighth St., and one four bedroom townhome at 403 N. Eighth. The monthly rent for the one-bedroom units is currently $1,100, while the rental price for the townhome is $1,375. Gessler testified all three units are currently occupied.

The first-floor commercial space consists of about 600 square feet. Gessler testified no cooking would be done at the proposed convenience store and no alcohol sales would be made. Rather the store would sell pre-packaged goods, typical of a convenience store. When asked about the proposed store's operating hours, Gessler responded about 12 hours per day, likely between 7 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m.

In reviewing the application, zoners said the applicant's request for a business were "too conceptual."

"Convenience stores generate a tremendous amount of not only foot traffic, but vehicular traffic," member Scott Unger said. "...It is probably, for a 600 square-foot space, the most intensive use that I can think of. The applicant is unable to even identify how many customers he would have in one day."

In other business, the board approved variances to construct a 93,918 square foot self-storage facility at 1020 Sumner Avenue. The variances involved allowable steep slope disturbance, a portion of a retaining wall height, and insufficient off-street parking.