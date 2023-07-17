ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board on Monday night granted a building demolition request to pave the way for new apartments.

The board granted applicant Gary Newman and Blackstone Structures a building demolition request for levels one and two of a three-story structure located at 926-928 Hamilton St.

At a June 12 planning commission meeting, a plan from Newman and Blackstone called for a 66-foot, five-story mixed use building with market-rate housing and retail for 926-930 Hamilton St.

Kruper Bros. Appliances operated at 926 Hamilton St. until 2019. In the early 1900s, the building had been home to the Trexler family.

The building at 930 Hamilton St. will be maintained due to its historical nature.

On Monday night, Newman said the 926-928 structure was "seriously deteriorated" and a portion was "structurally unsound."

In approving the demolition request, zoning hearing board Chairman Robert Knauer said a report by the Allentown Historical Architectural Review Board and Monday night's testimony convinced him the 926-928 building "had to go."