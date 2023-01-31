ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board approved several variance requests for a proposed apartment building.

The project, offered for 1528-1552 Hamilton Street, calls for a four-story, 49-unit apartment building and parking lot reconfiguration. The development will create affordable housing for seniors and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The project is a collaboration between HDC MidAtlantic and Alliance for Building Communities.

It will be located adjacent to the Community Music School.

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency awarded almost $1.2 million in low income housing tax credits for the project. The applicant, 1528 West, received also more than $800,000 in National Housing Trust Funds and $250,000 in HOME Funds from the City of Allentown.

Between 20-25% of the 49 units will be utilized by residents with intellectual disabilities, with the remaining 75-80% occupied by developing individuals ages 55 or older. When completed, the project would be the first Creative Living Option in the Lehigh Valley to include residents with and without disabilities.

The variance requests approved during Monday night's meeting covered two separate deficient front yard setbacks, aisle width, off-street parking and pedestrian walks among others.

Attorney Erich Schock, representing the applicant, noted how the application had changed from when the applicant appeared before the board Dec. 19. He indicated 15 apartment units would be utilized by 62-and-older tenants. Under this scenario, this reduces the number of required parking spaces from 116 to 92. By providing 98 parking spaces, the project would comply.

In addition, the application had eliminated a previous special exception request to use any type of shared parking. A total of 18 units would be utilized by handicap individuals.

The applicant also sought a variance that parking spaces must be 10 feet from the building. There are two locations where parking spaces are less than 10 feet. On the building's west side, there are parking spaces roughly 5.5 feet from the building, and on the southwest corner there is one space about 6.5 feet from the building.

Another variance request before the board involved a multi-storied building being closer than 20 feet from a parking area access drive. On the building's west side the applicant is roughly 15 feet.

Still another variance request involved the building's setback along South Fulton Street. The ordinance requires setback of 20 feet, whereas the project would offer about 15 feet for a building over 45 feet tall. Another building setback variance request involved along Hamilton Street. A formula used to ascertain this amount places the distance at roughly 40 feet and the applicant is requesting about 20 feet.

During Monday night's hearing, objectors offered testimony against the project.

"This is the wrong property," objector Scott Armstrong said. "...It's too big of a building for this property. Hence, they still need variances. If this project gets approved, it will impose real hardships on the community and the Community Music School itself."

"The current owner bought the property with the clear understanding and knowledge of how it is zoned now," objector Michael Schelp said. "He is proposing something the requires many, many variances. The city is under no obligation to provide variances especially when they create hardship on the surrounding community.

However, zoners granted the relief.

"I believe the variances are quite small and insignificant," zoning board member Alan Salinger said. "...The developer and current owner have made a conscientious effort to reduce the number of variances (from the Dec. 19 hearing)...I think now we have gone to the extent that we can say that the variances would represent the minimum variance that would afford relief."