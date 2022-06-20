ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Zoning Hearing Board voted unanimously Monday to deny a zoning request from one of the city's top urban developers and a past candidate for mayor.
Nat Hyman, CEO at the Hyman Group, asked for zoning relief for an adaptive reuse project to convert a vacant warehouse at 938 Washington St. into a 48-unit apartment building.
The zoners cited a former favorable decision as their reason to deny the request.
In October 2020, the zoning board granted variances to Hyman to convert the same building into 36 units, with 35 parking spaces on the first floor.
Hyman testified that he has since acquired parking garages directly across the street from the building and on Hazel Street.
Neither garage is more than 200 feet from the entrance to the building, and Hyman said he could now offer 48 parking spaces.
In addition, since the first floor would no longer be needed to create on-site parking, Hyman said he wanted to increase the number of apartments to 48.
The property is in the limited business/residential and traditional neighborhood development overlay zoning districts.
Several residents testified against granting the relief because of an existing problem with the availability of on-street parking.
North Fountain Street resident Melissa Holderman said there is such a parking problem that she often doesn't want to go to a store for fear of losing her spot.
"I can come home on a Friday at noon and not be able to find a parking space," Holderman said. "Parking is a problem in the neighborhood, and your parking authority often walks down the street like an old Western, ticketing cars not parked correctly."
North Sixth Street resident Alexander Encelewski said residential density is a problem in Allentown.
"I think there are systemic issues in the city that have to do with parking and the way things are being zoned," Encelewski said. "This is happening in a few of the areas around the city where Hyman has buildings."
Hyman denied that the increased density would create a parking problem.
"I just want to remind the board that, as I've testified before and think you've seen in our buildings, we rarely use all the parking spaces," he said. "Our tenants simply don't have that many cars."
Zoning board member Alan Salinger said the board already granted what it considered to be the maximum amount of relief for the project.
"We approved this building with 36 units, and now we're being asked to do more, which essentially increases density," Salinger said. "A building that would be built today similar to this would require 1,800 square feet per unit."
"At the current level, the 48 units would be 294 square feet per unit," Salinger continued. "We've already set a minimum number for which the developer can use this building."