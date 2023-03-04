The Allentown School District's acting superintendent could become the permanent superintendent as early as next week.

The city school board and Acting Superintendent Carol Birks are currently negotiating a contract. The district's solicitor said if all the provisions are agreed upon over the next several days, Birks could be appointed to the position during the Thursday, March 9 board meeting.

Solicitor Jeffrey Sultanik said a longtime national education consultant is advising Birks be hired permanently, but some argue the school board's search was way too narrow.

That includes the group, the Allentown Latino Education Coalition.

The coalition said in a statement: "We would like to state clearly that this hire is being made without first conducting a transparent search or even considering our recommended and highly qualified candidates who are from this region. In spite of our many efforts and requests for greater transparency and inclusion in the hiring process, the board has made this decision without input from the community that it serves despite the instability that has plagued the position over the past decade."

The solicitor responded in a statement by saying that "having the opportunity to carefully scrutinize the energetic and experienced leadership of Dr. Birks, the board has opted to forego an up to $50,000 search fee and move forward in partnering with Dr. Birks.

Sultanik's statement continued: "The board is only interested in finding a superintendent who will focus his or her efforts on improving the currently unacceptable educational outcomes in the district. According to the board that observed the Acting Superintendent for the past four months, the majority of the board strongly believes that Dr. Birks, whose educational coaching skills are nationally recognized, has the innate talents to lead the district for many years."

Birks was the superintendent of New Haven Public Schools in Connecticut until 2019. She was let go two years before her contract was up. According to Connecticut newspaper The New Haven Independent, Birks was bought out at around $200,000. The newspaper said Birks clashed with the school board, teachers and parents over things like staffing and budgeting.

Birks took over as Allentown's interim superintendent following the departure of John Stanford in October 2022.

The school board voted 6-to-3 to remove Stanford as superintendent, after he served less than a year of a five-year contract.

The board said its separation with Stanford was mutual.

The statement said Stanford and the Allentown School Board echoed similar thoughts, saying they quote "wish Dr. Stanford success in his next opportunity"... and "there has been no professional misconduct or impropriety related to this mutual decision."

But at that October board meeting, many people were angered by the decision -- saying they wanted to see Stanford in the position for the long-term.

The district has had seven superintendents since 2011.