Allentown's own "Mean Girl" Amanda Seyfried has won her first Emmy Award.

The William Allen grad was named outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in "The Dropout."

"It's a really nice feeling. Thanks Television Academy... and thanks for recognizing me among these amazing actors," she said in her acceptance speech at Monday night's 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

She added that working on the Hulu series was the best time of her life.