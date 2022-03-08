ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Building apartments for senior citizens in Allentown usually sounds like a good idea, but not when it puts a city institution at risk, the head of a music school said Tuesday.
Allentown's Community Music School at 1544 W. Hamilton St. would face an "existential threat" if 49 age-55-and-over apartments go up next door, Executive Director Jeff Reed told the city planning commission on Tuesday.
The school was already squeezed out of a location downtown because of development, Reed said, and the proposed development for 1528 W. Hamilton St., filling in the space between the school (CMS) and South Fulton Street, might do the same. The issue is parking, a recurring problem in the Lehigh Valley.
"The proposed site plan is a great concern," Reed told the planning commission. Developer HDC MidAtlantic has received low-income housing tax credits to put up "affordable" housing at the site for people 55 and older, with a preference for adults with disabilities. The four-story building would share parking with CMS, which rents space next door.
The school needs to stay close to downtown Allentown, Reed said, to serve low-income students, and it needs parking for students, their families and the CMS faculty and staff. He said the faculty tends to be senior citizens, too, with some in their 80s, and they need parking near the building.
HDC's case was presented by attorney Erich Schock, who said the parking issue should go to the city's zoning hearing board, not the planning commission. He said the total number of spaces after construction of the 49 apartments would be 101.
While nobody spoke against having more apartments for senior citizens, some residents said the location is not suitable.
"It's being shoe-horned into a lot," said Robert Wittman, who lives near the site.
"I would like to see CMS stay there," Brandon Wunder said. Attorney Jason Ulrich was also present to represent the school's viewpoint.
The planning commission took no action Tuesday. Chairman Christian Brown said the zoning board will review the proposal.
"I think there are solutions here" both to architectural questions and site planning, Brown said. Commission members had questioned the proposed building's flat roof as not being in character with the neighborhood.
Other business
The commission also looked at plans for two J.G. Petrucci Co. proposals for buildings near the American Parkway. The company first presented an early look at a 140,000-square-foot warehouse at 1024 N. Bradford St.
Engineer Martin Smith, speaking on behalf of Petrucci, said no tenant has been chosen yet, and said, "There could potentially be two users" of the building. The building would be about 40 feet high, Smith said.
The other Petrucci proposal is for three self-storage buildings at 1051 American Parkway NE: a three-story building covering 21,125 square feet, and two single-story buildings, one of 12,000 square feet and another at 8,280 square feet. That site covers about 8 acres.
The Petrucci presentations were both "sketch plans," which are preliminary drafts presented to the commission for feedback. No vote was taken on either, but the feedback on the plans was positive.
The meeting started with recognition of Dick Button, who served on the commission for three decades. He started in 1992 and finished this year. Connor Corpora gave Button a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Matt Tuerk. Button has held many roles and served on the boards of the Allentown School District Foundation, Mayfair Festival Inc., and he is a past vice president of the Girls Scout - Great Valley Council.