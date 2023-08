ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The city of Allentown's human resources director has resigned after just two months on the job, officials said.

Nadeem Shahzad resigned from his job Friday. The city cited a "personnel issue" for Shahzad's resignation, but would not comment further.

Shahzad came to Allentown from Delaware County, where he served as the county's director of human resources from 2020 to 2022. Allentown was paying Shahzad an annual salary of $128,000.