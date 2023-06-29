ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Center Square is set to get a makeover. Officials are discussing new designs to make the streets safer for traffic and pedestrians, while also taking suggestions for ways the community can enjoy the area more.

And the possibilities are endless.

Could it be for ping pong and lawn games? A sculpture for climbing? Perhaps a greenhouse?

Allentown city officials have enlisted the expertise of Omnes Landscape Architecture, Planning & Art in Easton to come up with a new design for Center Square.

"So we're considering the sort of a big blank space and it's the community's voice that's going to help us fill it in," Laura Stedenfeld, Principal and Lead Landscape Architect, said.

Center Square's got a blank space, baby. And they'll write your ideas in it.

"I think if they added more children, things to do, it would probably be a funner environment," Mariah Stein, who lives in the general area, told 69 News.

The community has plenty of ideas.

At Allentown's weekly, free Rock the Walk event, people offered ideas on what a new, improved Center Square would look like. Many added a bright flourescent dot to the idea they liked best on one board, while others wrote in their own suggestions on another.

"I think the outdoor dining or outdoor seating would be a really, really nice addition to the area downtown and Allentown," Jeremy Binder, who lives and works in that general area, said.

"I see there's an option on one of the boards for an outdoor ice rink, which I think would be amazing, right?" Matt Trust, who lives in Catasauqua, but works in the Center Square area, told 69 News.

Mayor Matt Tuerk tells us it's an effort to improve traffic safety in Center Square, while making the most of the space.

"I want to make sure that people can walk on Hamilton Street without fear of being hurt in a traffic accident," he said. "But the other side of it is making sure that it's an activated space. This is the core of our downtown. This is Center Square."

"I think it gives more of opportunity for people to be able to come out and relax," Stein said.

"I think if they're able to be able to get some of this stuff, both the traffic from a safety perspective, or the sound perspective, I think it'll encourage people to come downtown and want to be here," Binder said.

One thing's for sure, though: for those concerned the changes will remove the 99-foot Soldiers and Sailors monument sitting in the middle of the square - it won't!

"We're not moving the monument. There you go," Tuerk said, with a laugh.

The project is being funded by ANIZDA, the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority, which has committed $2.55 million to the project, according to the mayor's office.

Stedenfeld tells 69 News the architects plan to have a design ready by the end of the year, and construction could be done by the end of 2024. Incidentally, she says, that coincides with the 125th anniversary of the monument's dedication.

If you missed the opportunities to add your wishes for Center Square's future, you can do so here.