ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Interim Police Chief Charles Roca is one step closer to getting the full-time job. The mayor nominated him for permanent chief Monday.
Now the nomination goes to City Council, which is expected to hold a hearing and then a vote.
In the meantime, Roca tells WFMZ he couldn't be more excited and honored to lead the department that serves his hometown.
Roca smiles as he remembers playing in the Dieruff - Allen football conference championship in 1992.
"You could see the pride that people had," said Roca. "At the end of the day, regardless of who won, it was a win for Allentown."
Born and raised on the south side, bringing wins to his city is what Roca is focused on.
"We're not here as an occupying force," said Roca. "We're here to be guardians of the community. Advocates for the community."
Now that the mayor has nominated Roca to be permanent chief, he's making plans, like creating a group of police community ambassadors.
Those ambassadors would keep the police in tune with what's going on around the city and would make sure officers know about various issues people are facing. This way, officers could know exactly how to assist, like connecting residents directly with different resources.
Roca considers the department an extension of people's families.
"The thing I want to focus on is empowering our youth," said Roca. "It is possible to change your circumstances."
Among Roca's goals are reducing issues that impact quality of life, like noise complaints and, especially, violent crime.
"Providing technology, such as gunshot detection technology, providing funds to hire more police officers," said Roca.
The department is partnering with Cedar Crest College to examine data that would determine how many officers would be best to add and what their roles should be.
Increasing trust and communication are huge priorities.
"We have to be as transparent as we can be," said Roca. "We can't always say everything that's happening because it might have an investigative nature in it, but it's being able to let the community know what's going on."
Roca has been interim chief since mid-June.
He's been with the department for 19 years. He's received four honors and has worked his way up through the commands, including Assistant Chief of Police for Operations.
Roca says the department already works with several local organizations, but he wants to do that even more.
"It's not just the police policing the community, but the police policing with the community, and we want to develop those relationships, build those bridges," said Roca.
Roca wants to continue the citizens and senior citizens police academies, plus add more programs for youth.
"Give us the opportunity to walk together," said Roca. "We might have differences...but at the end of the day, we're coming together to talk about what's important and that's going to lead to solutions of not only crime, but it's going to build longlisting, personal relationships."
The vote on the nomination by the council is expected in the coming weeks.