ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sunday marked a big anniversary for the Liberty Bell's hiding place in Allentown during the American Revolution.

A public celebration marked the 60th anniversary of the Liberty Bell Museum.

It took place at Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ, which is where the Liberty Bell was kept beneath the floor boards 245 years ago.

It was hidden from the British, fearing they would melt the bells to alleviate an ammunition shortage.