ALLENTOW, Pa. - "Today's a lot of things. It's very emotional. It's an end of an era," said Stephanie Burke, manager of Liberty Bell Museum.

After 60 years, Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum is closing.

"I'm actually kind of going through the stages of grief because this has been a very large part of my life over the last 12 years," said Burke.

Burke started as a part-time employee, working her way up to manager.

Teaching adults and children of all ages about the Lehigh Valley's Role in hiding the Liberty Bell from the British.

But after Saturday, she will clock out for the last time.

The artifacts will be passed over to The Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum which is run by the county.

"I'm going to miss coming here," said Burke.

And she's not alone. Residents were upset when they heard the museum and new owners of Zion's Church Resurrected Life couldn't agree on a new lease.

"It's really sad when a piece of local history is taken away and I feel that's what's happening here," said Jeremy Gold of Easton.

History lovers made sure to get a visit in one last time.

"Very sad to see them leaving and had to be here for the last day," said Jeffrey Spangenberg of Allentown.