ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum is getting a little more time to figure out its next move.

The museum and its new landlord have been unable to reach an agreement.

Originally, the museum was going to have to vacate Zion's UCC this week.

But now the museum has been granted an extension until April 2.

The museum had been paying $1 a year in rent, but the new lease proposal from Resurrected Life Community Church would raise that rate to $1300 a month.

The museum says it's hopeful that a solution can be found.