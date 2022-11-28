ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Christmas has come early for Allentown's Miller Symphony Hall.

State Sen. Pat Browne was on hand Monday to announce $500,000 in state funding for the symphony association and symphony hall.

Officials with the hall had an idea that some money was coming, but didn't know exactly how much until Monday.

"We had been in communications about funding for programs, so we had a ballpark, but hearing the exact number announced today was really spectacular to hear and will go to good use delivering on our mission for the residents here in the Lehigh Valley," said Miller Symphony Hall Executive Director Al Jacobsen.

The money will be used for orchestra and education programming at symphony hall.

That includes a free concert series for local students early next year.