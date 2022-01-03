ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I just wanted to say Hello. I'm Matt," New Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said to a handful of city employees
The message went from City Hall...
"Nice to meet you. Nice to see you again Mike. Katie nice to meet you." Tuerk added.
...to the Central Fire Station.
"Nice to meet you Lieutenant. Denise nice to meet you." Tuerk said.
And every other city department in between.
New Mayor Matt Tuerk started meeting with employees at 6:15 a.m., showing his already hands on approach to being head of the Queen City.
"I wanted to thank everyone and introduce myself as the new guy. I wanted to see where they work and meet them where they work," continued Tuerk.
The day included a tour of the fire department's Chew Street location.
However, Tuerk wants a fast start, that first includes better communication, from the interpersonal to the technical.
"Improvements to our city website. We have to do better job communicating through various social media channels," Tuerk said.
Which includes being bilingual. As Allentown's' first Mayor with Latino roots, Tuerk says better engagement with the city's largest population is a must.
After an explanation to now former Mayor Ray O'Connell, about the New Year's Eve fireworks malfunction, Tuerk promised Allentown employees the city will be fully functioning going forward.
"We are going to make this a place of where, 'Oh wow you work in Allentown? That cool'. That's what we want to get toward." he told employees.
Tuerk officially started at midnight. His virtual swear in is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday.