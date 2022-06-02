ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council held a special confirmation hearing Wednesday to hire Mark Shahda as director of public works, effective immediately.
Shahda will earn an annual salary of $107,290.
Shahda began working for the city as a seasonal summer hire in 1996 before accepting a full-time position as a maintenance worker. After working his way through union and management positions, Shahda was appointed deputy director of public works in 2019.
In that position, Shahda supervised the operations and directors of all public works departments, and established and oversaw a cost-share program with the Lehigh County Authority and UGI, which "relieved the City from an estimated $5 million project," according to Mayor Matt Tuerk.
Tuerk praised Shahda, a Dieruff High School graduate, for what he called a remarkable history with the city.
Tuerk also said Shahda is part of an ethnically diverse city cabinet, noting he is the first Syrian-American member of the team.