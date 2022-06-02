Mark Shahda

Mayor Matt Tuerk said Mark Shahda, pictured, is part of an ethnically diverse city cabinet, noting he is the first Syrian-American member of the team.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council held a special confirmation hearing Wednesday to hire Mark Shahda as director of public works, effective immediately.

Shahda will earn an annual salary of $107,290.

Shahda began working for the city as a seasonal summer hire in 1996 before accepting a full-time position as a maintenance worker. After working his way through union and management positions, Shahda was appointed deputy director of public works in 2019.

In that position, Shahda supervised the operations and directors of all public works departments, and established and oversaw a cost-share program with the Lehigh County Authority and UGI, which "relieved the City from an estimated $5 million project," according to Mayor Matt Tuerk.

Tuerk praised Shahda, a Dieruff High School graduate, for what he called a remarkable history with the city.

Tuerk also said Shahda is part of an ethnically diverse city cabinet, noting he is the first Syrian-American member of the team.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you