ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Parkettes National Gymnastics Training Center is defending itself against new allegations of abuse. According to a Morning Call article, 11 former gymnasts have filed complaints against the owners and three other coaches alleging verbal, emotional and physical abuse.
Owner Bill Strauss says there is a board meeting Monday night where they will discuss what's next. He confirms he received the complaint from the U.S Center for SafeSport. He declined to go on camera but did defend himself, the coaches, and his business.
In October of 2019 Bill and Donna Strauss celebrated their 50th anniversary of owning Parkettes Gymnastics Club in Allentown. However, they're now on the defensive after a recent Morning Call article detailed allegations of emotional, physical and verbal abuse.
The newspaper reports it talked to three former gymnasts, who spoke anonymously.
Bill Strauss confirms to 69 News that Parkettes has received the complaint made to the U.S. Center For SafeSport and that he and his wife along with three other coaches are named by 11 former gymnasts.
The abuse is alleged to have happened from 2013 to 2016.
In one case a gymnast said she was punished for weighing 96 pounds instead of 95 and called fat, according to the article. Another said she was made to do an eight-hour workout without a break because she weighed in over 100 pounds.
Other allegations include being made to train despite injuries and doctors' orders and sexual harassment from a coach.
Strauss denied the allegations, saying the attorney for the gymnasts had an axe to grind and they wouldn't be in business for more than 50 years if this was happening.
However, the gym has come under fire before. In 2019 coach John Holman was ordered by SafeSport to not have unsupervised coaching with gymnasts because of allegations of misconduct.
He is still currently coaching.
SafeSport has not gotten back to us and there is nothing on its website about this investigation.
At this point the names of the alleged victims have not been made public nor has their attorney, so at this point we are unable to reach out to them for comment.