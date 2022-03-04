ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Although Allentown's "Responsible Contractor Ordinance" passed city council 4 to 3, it's still not law quite yet, after being sent back for revisions by Mayor Matt Tuerk.
"We would like to see legislation that is good for our workers here in Allentown," Tuerk said.
Tuerk supports the legislation but says amendments were needed to fix typos and omit independent city authorities, like the parking authority.
"We're creating legislation that requires us to follow a certain set of guidelines and regulations that we're following in the city. The parking authority is an independent authority, and they are free to operate according to their rules," Tuerk said.
The ordinance, among other things, would require contractors bidding on city projects worth more than $100,000 to offer apprenticeship programs that conform to U.S. Department of Labor standards.
Also, at least 80% of the workers would have to be Lehigh Valley residents.
The bill has drawn criticism. Opponents say it's giving the upper hand to unions and will increase taxes.
"Really, this is a time where we should be creating environments of inclusion...I always ask the question: When is it okay to create separate classes of people, workers, whatever?" said Joe Perpiglia, President & CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Eastern PA.
He says the ordinance takes away freedom of choice for businesses that want to work with the city.
"If you have a company that has experienced people, they've grown to a size, and they are robust. They're not going to put people in my apprenticeship program. They're not going to go to the state and register their own," Perpiglia said.
"This is not union vs. anti-union. This is about making sure we reward contracts and businesses that believe their employees deserve the best," said Councilman Josh Seigel.
Seigel argues there are already similar laws for Lehigh and Northampton counties, and it hasn't increased taxes.
"I actually think this is about protecting taxpayers. When we do big public works projects - whether it's bridges, or new buildings - we want to make sure we get the best quality product. In order to do that we need to make sure we have the best trained workforce," Siegel said.
The bill is expected to be amended, voted on, and sent back to the mayor sometime in April.