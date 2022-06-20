ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Summer Playground Program started Monday, returning for its 108th year. 

The free eight-week program features playground activities and lunches at 18 participating parks in the city.

Kids ages 7 to 15 can take part in fun activities.

At the end of the program there will be a 'Romper Day Celebration' on August 8th. The kids can win bikes, scooters and other cool prizes.

You can sign up for the program at the playground, but officials recommend registering beforehand.

A full list of participating playgrounds can be found on the city of Allentown's website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you