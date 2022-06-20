ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Summer Playground Program started Monday, returning for its 108th year.
The free eight-week program features playground activities and lunches at 18 participating parks in the city.
Kids ages 7 to 15 can take part in fun activities.
At the end of the program there will be a 'Romper Day Celebration' on August 8th. The kids can win bikes, scooters and other cool prizes.
You can sign up for the program at the playground, but officials recommend registering beforehand.
A full list of participating playgrounds can be found on the city of Allentown's website.