Flames could be seen on the roof as firefighters worked to battle a house fire in the 2200 block of Union Boulevard in Allentown on Saturday afternoon.

Allentown Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean O'Neill said the call came in around 3 p.m.

"We arrived; we had heavy smoke showing. We started our operations inside," said Chief O'Neill

First responders from Bethlehem were called in too. Chief O'Neill said the fire was on the second story and attic of both sides.

"Both sides were occupied and everybody was out before we got here," said Chief O'Neill.

Police blocked off part of Union Boulevard for hours and redirected traffic as fire crews were on scene.

"I do not have any reports of anybody being injured," said Chief O'Neill.

The Chief said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.