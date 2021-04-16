ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown Police Department reports that arrests of those under the age of 18 has dropped 50 percent over the last five years. So the question for the city's candidates for mayor is how to build on that momentum.
WFMZ's Bo Koltnow discusses the issue with the Allentown's five mayoral candidates.
"Years ago, our youth organizations like Union Terrace were big, booming. Just like many organizations of the years, once the old-timers leave, there is no one there to pick up the torch," said current Allentown Mayor and 2021 Democratic candidate Ray O'Connell.
O'Connell says aside from continuing to push city youth programs, he'll work with youth organizations like Mountainville and East Side Memorial, Alton Park and the Boys and Girls Club to meet their needs.
"Supporting Boys and Girls Club by working with the police department to improve their reach in the neighborhoods, so they can be seen as a friend and ally of the neighborhoods," said Democratic candidate Matt Tuerk.
Tuerk says it's vital to have a mayor who cares deeply about kids' futures. He calls neighborhood groups the glue that holds the city together, and says he'll strive to work with them.
"Making sure we get scholarships to go to school. Working with technical schools to provide proper educational system for them," said Democratic candidate Julio Guridy.
Guridy, a member of city council, says that includes working with Lehigh Carbon Community College. He's also pushing for an inner-city rec center and an arts program.
Democrat Ce-Ce Gerlach, also a member of city council, wants to form an educational commission that includes the school district's superintendent.
"Will also have teachers, professionals, custodians, leaders of nonprofits to work with the youth and actually take on these issues in a very shared way." she said.
Those experiences are personal, says lone Republican candidate Tim Ramos. He says he's lived through them and has spent his adulthood helping at-risk kids.
"We need a complete aggressive engagement with our young people. We need to meet with them where they are at and present to them ideas in the future that's feasible to them," Ramos said. "So when we say, 'Hey, you can do this,' I also give answers on how to do this."
The primary is May 18th. For more information on Allentown's mayoral race visit Campaign Corner at wfmz.com.