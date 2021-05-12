LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. | The Second Harvest Food Bank received a sizeable, charitable donation that will help hundreds in the area get the food they need.
The AllOne Foundation donated $375,000 to increase food distribution to Carbon, Monroe, Pike, and Wayne counties. Originally intended as a three-year funding initiative, the foundation streamlined their resources when the COVID-19 crisis struck, according to the food bank.
"When this terrible crisis struck, our leaders instructed us to expedite resources to where they would do the most good and we immediately turned to our most trusted partners," stated John W. Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of AllOne Foundation. "Second Harvest stepped up and has done wonders in the community from day one.”
Now, more than a year after the onset of the pandemic, many families are still struggling in the wake of the crisis. The Second Harvest says their network of food pantries continues to serve historic volumes of people.
“AllOne Foundation has made it possible for Second Harvest to distribute the food needed to our network of emergency food pantries," said Katarah Jordan, Director of Second Harvest Food Bank. "The health of our community is at stake, and this partnership with AllOne Foundation has been nothing short of amazing.”