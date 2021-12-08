Aloha Nutrition's Mikayla Owen is on a mission to bring healthy and tasty fast-food alternatives to south Allentown.
Owen's cafe at 2907 W. Emaus Ave. is already serving customers and will hold a grand opening Friday at 10 a.m. Opening a business in the era of COVID-19 took a lot of extra work, she said.
"Everything was delayed because of the pandemic," she said at the cafe, which is behind the Twice As Nice vintage clothing store.
Now, everything is in place. Aloha Nutrition sells tea, snacks, drinks, protein donuts and oatmeal, and among the many offerings are "meal replacement shakes", a fast but healthy option for the person on the go.
"Everything your body needs is in the shake," Owen said. The replacement meals can be served hot or cold, and some customers like them with oatmeal. She said the cafe can mix up just about anything customers want. Offerings for children contain no caffeine, and there are also special concoctions for mothers.
Healthy drinks, such as the Blue Hawaiian, provide energy without sugar.
"It's a healthy option for boosting your energy without the sugar that makes you crash later," Owen said.
Owen came up with the cafe's name in honor of a grandmother from Hawaii and because "Aloha" projects positivity.
"My goal was to create a positive, bright environment," she said. "There is a lot of negativity in the world right now, and this is a safe place with positive vibes and a bright scene."
Her approach to healthy eating is based on her own experience.
"I started my own fitness journey five years ago," Owen, a Danielsville resident, said. "When I started, I wasn't healthy. I started living a healthy lifestyle and lost about 30 pounds and I just feel a lot better."
Aloha has 15 seats and already has attracted regular customers.
"This is a little escape, a place to hang out," Owen said.
The cafe has special days, such as Teacher Tuesday, and First Responder Fridays. Prices range from a couple dollars up, and if a customer wants a special offering that is not on the menu, Owen said Aloha Nutrition can whip up almost anything.
"We're here to bring healthy food to the community, it's fast food but healthy," Owen said. "Aloha Nutrition is a fast, healthy option."
Orders can be called in, and outdoor pickup is available. Owen said the cafe may add delivery in the future.
Aloha Nutrition is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday; closed Sundays. Check the cafe's social media for updates on hours, events and the menu.