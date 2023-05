BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has announced another headliner for this summer's Musikfest.

Walk the Moon will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., organizers announced Tuesday.

Tickets range from $25-$79, and go on sale to the public on Friday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

The alternative-pop band is behind the global hit "Shut Up and Dance," their breakthrough song released in 2014.

Musikfest is set for Aug. 4–13, 2023, with a preview night on August 3.