Easton City Council will seek public input Tuesday on the preferred developers for two city-owned sites: the former Iron & Metal business on Bushkill Drive, and the Pine Street garage.
Committees reviewed proposals for both sites and recommended VM Development of Easton for the 15 acres on Bushkill Drive, and City Center Investment Corp. of Allentown for the garage.
VM plans to put up at least 150 apartments and commercial space at the old metal site. At the garage, City Center says it plans a $70-million project with 274 apartments, retail space, and a 302-space parking deck.
That seven-story building would be called The Marquis, a reference to Lafayette College, which is named in honor of the Marquis de Lafayette. City Center Chief Executive Officer J.B. Reilly is a 1983 graduate of Lafayette.
Huratiak Homes of Bangor also put together a proposal for Pine Street, and company President Justin Huratiak said Easton residents should have a chance to see what he planned, not just the committee's choice.
Mayor Sal Panto said Huratiak put together a great plan, but City Center's track record in Allentown impressed the committee.
The Huratiak project started as a 12-story building with apartments, retail space, and a 100-room hotel, the only one of four proposals to include a hotel. After getting feedback that 12 stories was too high for downtown, Huratiak cut the height to 10, eliminating the hotel.
He estimated the value of his plan at $100 million, and said he had the financial backing of Don Wenner of DLP Capital. Huratiak was reluctant to cut out the hotel: "A hotel is what the city needs."
"We needed that space (12 stories) in order to achieve what we believe was the most optimal mixed use" of hotel, office, residential, and retail space, he said. The final plan was for 268 apartments, a mix of office and retail space, and importantly, a 600-car garage, twice the size of what City Center proposes.
Even with the changes, Huratiak did not win the committee's favor.
Huratiak does not dispute the process or the quality of City Center's work, but he said in an interview that the recommended plan will not ease the parking shortage. He said there will continue to be "a significant parking deficit" in downtown Easton.
"It's a shame that there is not a clear understanding of what that deficit is," he said, and with other apartment projects going up, the parking shortage will get worse.
"This whole process has really revolved around parking," Huratiak said, and he said his proposal was best for providing more spaces. He said residents, not just the committee and city officials, should have the right to see proposals before City Council votes on the recommendation. That vote could be held Wednesday night.
City Center did not respond to a call for comment.
Easton has posted the recommended proposals on its website, but not the other plans.
Mayor Panto said the decision for City Center came down to building height and builder experience. City Center has led the development of downtown Allentown, and seven stories was deemed more suitable for downtown than 10.
"I really liked (Huratiak's) proposal and their presentation was very good," Panto said in an interview. "It was much taller. We asked them to lower it."
Then City Center's record in Allentown came into play.
"The committee didn't feel they had the experience to bring it to fruition," Panto said. "They don't have the experience of City Center."
Panto said Huratiak's proposal would provide more parking, but how much would be available for lease during the day was not clear.
The public feedback session will be held at City Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers. That will be a council committee meeting. The full council will meet Wednesday and may vote on the committee's recommendations.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
