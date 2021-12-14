ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Amanda Seyfried has landed on the big screen several times over the years, but she never forgets where she came from.
She visited the halls of William Allen High School in Allentown last week. The district posted photos to Facebook.
It was her first visit since graduating in 2003.
She met up with some teachers, and even checked out the school's performing arts club.
Her uncle, who graduated from the school in 1973, joined her for the trip down memory lane.
Seyfried is best known for her role in "Mean Girls" and "Mamma Mia!"