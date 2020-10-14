UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. - The coronavirus restrictions are slowly being lifted, but people are not flocking to the gym like they used to.
So Evan Howard, owner of Forward Thinking Fitness, in Upper Macungie, got creative and found a way to get people to bounce back after being in the house for months. He came up with an Amazing Race.
"It's helping to spread exercise awareness and getting people moving again which is something I think a lot of people stopped doing back in March," Howard said.
Howard has been contacting a lot of businesses in the area, and with the race taking several weeks to complete there will be a lot of exposure for small businesses.
"It's teams of two that will go into a business. That team will either challenge an employee or two at the business that they are at, or work out with an employee at the business they are at," Howard said.
The race will include physical and mental aspects, but the first stop will be at Forward Thinking Fitness for a fitness assessment test.
"What a great way to network with businesses as well as get the community out and have fun. Because it's been quite a rough year for everybody," said Lisa McDonald, owner of Leader of the Pack Canine Institute.
She won't say exactly what you'll be doing when the race reaches her business, except that you'll be "working out with the dogs."
Several teams have signed up, but there is still time to join the race, which starts on Oct. 21.
The winning team takes home $2500 in gift cards to local businesses.