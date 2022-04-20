BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - At the Amazon fulfillment center in Breinigsville, Site Lead Paul Womer is making the rounds.
But in addition to his daily greetings, Womer is encouraging associates to sign up to save a life by joining the "Be the Match" bone marrow donor registry as part of national Donate Life Month.
"We can save one life with every 400 people we get on the registry. So that's one person's son or daughter, their mother, their father," Womer said.
It's a cause that's close to Womer's heart, as he's had friends and co-workers who have needed bone marrow transplants, one of them being Amazon employee Lahlee Kristjansen.
"I now have a second chance at life and I'm very, very thankful, so thank you very much," said Kristjansen.
The sign-up day started out as just a Breinigsville thing, but word spread, until approximately 1 million Amazon associates across the U.S. and Canada were also included.
"If you have the opportunity to help others, I think you should take that opportunity," said Amazon Site Safety Manager Joshua Smith.
"A person that joins the registry will get a notification within four to six weeks if they are called and if not then they are on the registry until they are 61," said Rob Francois with "Be the Match."
Womer says it warmed his heart to see how many of his co-workers signed up to be the match.
"Today is a fantastic day, absolutely," Womer said.
And hopes it encourages others to do the same.