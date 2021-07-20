Same-day delivery.
After a little more than 10 minutes, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the latest billionaire to fly into space.
While they didn't enter orbit, it took more than two decades for Bezos' company, Blue Origin, to develop the New Shepard, which took Bezos and three others about 60 miles up to experience zero gravity for a few minutes.
It's the second private business in less than two weeks to fly into space, and certainly not the last.
The rocket is reusable, with the goal to make space travel accessible and - eventually - affordable.
"What this space tourism mission is about is having a mission where we can practice so much we really get good at operation travel – more like an airline and less what you think of as traditional space travel. If we can do that then we can build a road to space for the next generations to do amazing things there," Bezos said.
"We've been talking with students in the community a lot and space always comes up," said Da Vinci Science Center Senior Director of Education Karen Knecht.
She says this emphasis on accessibility is renewing kid's interest in space, and STEM education as a whole.
"It's interesting to note that there was a gigantic team working on this for a very, very long time. So there's lots of ways to participate even if getting in the rocket is not your jam," Knecht said.
Blue Origin says it wants to take two more trips before the end of the year.
This may not be something you or I will be able to do anytime soon, but the hope is that the generations that follow us will, which Bezos said he thinks will be key to solving problems right here at home.