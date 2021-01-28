LCCC

N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A local community college is participating in a new Amazon apprenticeship program.

Lehigh Carbon Community College is one of the early colleges to offer a free, 12-week course on robotics maintenance for Amazon workers.

Current associates who work in Amazon facilities can enroll in the program, which will be followed by a year of on-the-job training, making them eligible for full-time positions in mechatronics and robotics, according to a news release from Amazon.

Employees who go through the program can expect to see their wages increase by nearly 40%, Amazon said.

The apprenticeship program is part of Amazon's upskilling initiative, with a goal to provide free skills training to 100,000 Amazon employees in the U.S. by 2025 to help them transition into higher paying jobs.

