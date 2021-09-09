BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Like everyone else, Amazon needs more workers - hundreds in the Lehigh Valley alone.
And they're rolling out new incentives to try and get them.
The company announced during an event at its facility in Breinigsville that it will fund full four-year college tuition, regardless of what workers study or if they stay with Amazon.
"Even at $19 an hour, which is what our associates make, when you think about college prices – even going virtual, everything's going up," said ABE 2 Site Leader Kyle Fell.
It's a $1.2-billion investment that also covers high school diplomas, GEDs, and ESL certifications. The money is paid up front.
Fell says the incentives will help.
"A vast majority of my workforce actually identifies as Latino or Spanish as their first language so it's pretty awesome we're a part of that," Fell said.
Amazon is not alone. Walmart, Target and others have rolled out similar programs.
A Gallup study, commissioned by Amazon, found 70% of workers would switch a job for training.
It's an expansion of their Career Choice program, which used to cover 95% of costs.
Rachell Rosario went through the program for a Physical Therapy degree.
"They helped me with like shortening my hours so – you know – I could focus on school," Rosario said.
You only need to work there for 90 days to apply.
"The fact that we're giving them this ability at 90 days, it's just going to attract more talent to Amazon," Fell said.