ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Amazon delivered some early holiday smiles Tuesday. Workers delivered presents to kids in Allentown and got a present in return.
Bag after bag, Santa's helpers, aka Amazon workers, brought in the holiday cheer for roughly 100 kids at Community Services for Children's Donley Campus in Allentown.
"There were, you could tell, smiles behind the masks," said Molly Driscoll, with Community Services for Children.
Officials say this is just one of many holiday celebrations at CSC facilities that provide early childhood learning and family services in 17 Pennsylvania counties.
"Today is just one of the many ways that we get to tell the children we serve that they are special and that they have people in the community who care about them and want them to feel good," Driscoll said.
And the kids are excited to return the feeling with a little song, and a lot of gratitude.