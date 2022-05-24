PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township's land rush keeps churning out big deals, with the Amazon warehouse site just off Route 33 selling for $154.2 million.
Northampton County recorded the sale May 18. A Duke Realty limited partnership is listed as selling the property to USLP Zeta Van Buren, a limited liability company based in Indiana.
The Amazon warehouse is near the Chrin Interchange of Route 33, an area studded by warehouses and big-box buildings. Warehouses are not popular in the region and some politicians say there are too many of them, but the transportation and logistics industry employs about 1 in 10 Lehigh Valley workers, according to one study.
While the warehouse industry continues to grow in the Lehigh Valley, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Amazon is trying to drop as much as 10 million square feet of warehouse space. The company may sublease space, or end or renegotiate leases with owners, according to the WSJ.
In April, Amazon reported sales of $116.4 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter, but it lost $7.56 per share. Much of the loss was related to its stake in Rivian Automotive, an electric-vehicle maker whose stock has plummeted in the past year.
Palmer's land close to Route 33 is making the township the home of big Lehigh Valley deals. In December, land that the Nazareth Borough Municipal Authority used for spreading sewage sludge was told for $53.1 million, just more than $1 million per acre. The authority bought land to the north in Plainfield Township for $850,000 to use for disposal of "biosolids." Residents object to that plan, but so far have found no way to stop it.
Also in recent county records and a few miles to the south, the Robin Hood Apartments on South Greenwood Avenue went for $6.41 million.