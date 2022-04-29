...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR MUCH OF NEW
JERSEY AND MUCH OF EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA...
* AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset,
Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Salem,
Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean,
Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May,
Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington,
Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware,
Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western
Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks.
* TIMING...Until 10:00 PM Friday.
* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...Highs into this afternoon will be in the lower
60s.
* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. There
will be increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires
that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult
to contain.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.
&&